What to Watch Tonight

American Idol Revival, Timeless Clocks Back In, NCIS Rescues Hetty, Magician Helps FBI and More

  • NBC
    American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World

    Three hours: Teams from North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia compete in a punishing finals course.

  • ABC
    American Idol

    Season 16 premiere (two hours): Auditions get underway in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville; Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan serve as judges; Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

  • TNT, TBS, truTV
    iHeartRadio Music Awards

    Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth are among those scheduled to perform; Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled host.

  • Fox
    O.J. Simspon: The Lost Confession?

    Two hours: This special features footage from Simpson’s 2006 sit-down with publisher Judith Regan, during which he gave a “hypothetical” account of the events that occurred on the night that ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were brutally murdered.

  • E!
    The Arrangement

    Season 2 premiere: Megan and Kyle struggle to reconnect following Megan’s trip the the Facility. (Should you catch up on this #PeakTV Treasure?)

  • CBS
    NCIS: Los Angeles

    Callen, Sam, Kensi and Deeks embark on an off-book recuse mission to retrieve Hetty from her captors in Vietnam. (Watch an exclusive trailer, read preview.)

  • ABC
    Deception

    Series premiere: From Chuck EP Chris Fedak comes this procedural about a disgraced magician (Cooper Barrett‘s Jack Cutmore-Scott) who helps the FBI solve crimes; Ilfenesh Hadera (Billions), Lenora Crichlow (Being Human), Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), Justin Chon (Dr. Ken), Laila Robins (Homeland) and Vinnie Jones (Galavant) co-star.

  • CBS
    Madam Secretary

    Elizabeth is forced to get creative after the president of Sri Lanka’s psychic (yes, you read that right!) convinces him not to proceed with a trade agreement.

  • E!
    The Royals

    Season 4 premiere: Robert embarks on his coronation tour; Jasper and Liam have damaging information; Eleanor has a decision to make.

  • NBC
    Timeless

    Season 2 premiere: Wyatt and Rufus travel back to a French battlefront during World War I to rescue Lucy from Rittenhouse. (Read previewwatch trailer.)