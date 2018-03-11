On TV this Sunday: American Idol is resurrected on ABC, Timeless returns after cheating death and O.J. Simpson’s “lost” confession sees the light of day. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
American Idol Revival, Timeless Clocks Back In, NCIS Rescues Hetty, Magician Helps FBI and More
-
American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World
Three hours: Teams from North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia compete in a punishing finals course.
-
American Idol
Season 16 premiere (two hours): Auditions get underway in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville; Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan serve as judges; Ryan Seacrest returns as host.
-
iHeartRadio Music Awards
Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth are among those scheduled to perform; Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled host.
-
O.J. Simspon: The Lost Confession?
Two hours: This special features footage from Simpson’s 2006 sit-down with publisher Judith Regan, during which he gave a “hypothetical” account of the events that occurred on the night that ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were brutally murdered.
-
The Arrangement
Season 2 premiere: Megan and Kyle struggle to reconnect following Megan’s trip the the Facility. (Should you catch up on this #PeakTV Treasure?)
-
NCIS: Los Angeles
Callen, Sam, Kensi and Deeks embark on an off-book recuse mission to retrieve Hetty from her captors in Vietnam. (Watch an exclusive trailer, read preview.)
-
Deception
Series premiere: From Chuck EP Chris Fedak comes this procedural about a disgraced magician (Cooper Barrett‘s Jack Cutmore-Scott) who helps the FBI solve crimes; Ilfenesh Hadera (Billions), Lenora Crichlow (Being Human), Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), Justin Chon (Dr. Ken), Laila Robins (Homeland) and Vinnie Jones (Galavant) co-star.
-
Madam Secretary
Elizabeth is forced to get creative after the president of Sri Lanka’s psychic (yes, you read that right!) convinces him not to proceed with a trade agreement.
-
The Royals
Season 4 premiere: Robert embarks on his coronation tour; Jasper and Liam have damaging information; Eleanor has a decision to make.
-
Timeless
Season 2 premiere: Wyatt and Rufus travel back to a French battlefront during World War I to rescue Lucy from Rittenhouse. (Read preview; watch trailer.)