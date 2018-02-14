On TV this Valentine’s Day: The Amazing Race expands its palette, Versace has a big announcement and grown-ish learns the downside of social media. Here are 11 programs to keep on your radar:
The Amazing Race Chows, Versace Comes Out and More
-
This Close
Series premiere (all eight episodes): Deaf actors Josh Feldman and Shoshannah Stern (Jericho) created and star in this half-hour dramedy about best friends, one of whom is newly engaged and the other is trying to get over an ex; Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Colt Prattes (ABC’s Dirty Dancing) and Marlee Matlin (Switched at Birth) recur.
-
Chris Rock: Tamborine
The comedian’s first special in 10 years touches on contemporary issues involving relationships, race and society. (Watch trailer.)
-
The Path
Sarah joins Eddie in Paris, where he is set to open Europe’s first Meyerist Center; Sarah’s search for Lilith reaches a point of no return.
-
2018 Winter Olympics
Events include figure skating (pairs’ gold medal final), alpine skiing (men’s Super-G gold medal final) and women’s speed skating (1000m gold medal final).
-
Relationships Just for Laughs
Comedians including Kevin James and Whitney Cummings share their thoughts on love, dating and relationships. (The Top 14 Greatest Valentine’s Day Movies of All Time, hosted by Dean Cain, follows at 9.)
-
grown-ish
Zoey’s social media activity threatens to derail her dream fellowship at Teen Vogue. (Jam out with our grown-ish playlist.)
-
The Amazing Race
Two hours: A contestant misplaces their passport in Bahrain; the racers head to Thailand, where they chow down on scorpions (not a crossover).
-
The Magicians
Quentin faces off against an intimidating adversary; Julia assists Alice with a dangerous endeavor.
-
Match Game
Celebs include American Gods‘ Orlando Jones, Arrested Development‘s Judy Greer, SNL‘s Colin Quinn and Abby Elliott, 30 Rock‘s Judah Friedlander and Sabrina‘s Caroline Rhea.
-
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
79 minutes: Naval Officer Jeffrey Trail meets Andrew Cunanan; Versace comes out to the world. (Fall behind? Reap Ep. 4 recap.)
-
Waco
The Branch Davidians refuse to surrender; David Koresh waits for a sign from God. (Who was Performer of the Week?)