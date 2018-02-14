What to Watch Tonight

The Amazing Race Chows, Versace Comes Out and More

  • Sundance Now
    This Close

    Series premiere (all eight episodes): Deaf actors Josh Feldman and Shoshannah Stern (Jericho) created and star in this half-hour dramedy about best friends, one of whom is newly engaged and the other is trying to get over an ex; Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Colt Prattes (ABC’s Dirty Dancing) and Marlee Matlin (Switched at Birth) recur.

  • Netflix
    Chris Rock: Tamborine

    The comedian’s first special in 10 years touches on contemporary issues involving relationships, race and society. (Watch trailer.)

  • Hulu
    The Path

    Sarah joins Eddie in Paris, where he is set to open Europe’s first Meyerist Center; Sarah’s search for Lilith reaches a point of no return.

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    Events include figure skating (pairs’ gold medal final), alpine skiing (men’s Super-G gold medal final) and women’s speed skating (1000m gold medal final).

  • The CW
    Relationships Just for Laughs

    Comedians including Kevin James and Whitney Cummings share their thoughts on love, dating and relationships. (The Top 14 Greatest Valentine’s Day Movies of All Time, hosted by Dean Cain, follows at 9.)

  • Freeform
    grown-ish

    Zoey’s social media activity threatens to derail her dream fellowship at Teen Vogue. (Jam out with our grown-ish playlist.)

  • CBS
    The Amazing Race

    Two hours: A contestant misplaces their passport in Bahrain; the racers head to Thailand, where they chow down on scorpions (not a crossover).

  • Syfy
    The Magicians

    Quentin faces off against an intimidating adversary; Julia assists Alice with a dangerous endeavor.

  • ABC
    Match Game

    Celebs include American Gods‘ Orlando Jones, Arrested Development‘s Judy Greer, SNL‘s Colin Quinn and Abby Elliott, 30 Rock‘s Judah Friedlander and Sabrina‘s Caroline Rhea.

  • FX
    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

    79 minutes: Naval Officer Jeffrey Trail meets Andrew Cunanan; Versace comes out to the world. (Fall behind? Reap Ep. 4 recap.)

  • Paramount Network (fka Spike)
    Waco

    The Branch Davidians refuse to surrender; David Koresh waits for a sign from God. (Who was Performer of the Week?)