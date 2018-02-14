The Amazing Race Chows, Versace Comes Out and More

This Close

Series premiere (all eight episodes): Deaf actors Josh Feldman and Shoshannah Stern (Jericho) created and star in this half-hour dramedy about best friends, one of whom is newly engaged and the other is trying to get over an ex; Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Colt Prattes (ABC’s Dirty Dancing) and Marlee Matlin (Switched at Birth) recur.