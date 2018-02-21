On TV this Wednesday: The Amazing Race reaches the finish line, Match Game wraps its winter run and Jake Tapper leads an important town hall. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
Amazing Race Winners Revealed, Parkland Town Hall and More
-
2018 Winter Olympics
Austria’s Marcel Hirscher goes for gold in men’s slalom; David Wise represents the U.S. in the freestyle skiing halfpipe.
-
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
The remaining Houseguests compete for next Head of Household, then nominate two fellow “celebrities” for potential eviction.
-
Schitt's Creek
Moira gets entangled in social media’s latest death hoax; Roland asks Johnny to be the godfather of his child.
-
Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action
One week after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Jake Tapper moderates a discussion with the victims’ classmates, parents and community members. (Learn more.)
-
-
The Magicians
Margo takes a stand against the Fairy Queen; Quentin and Penny attempt to track down a lost item.
-
Match Game
Winter finale: Celebrity panelists include Drag Race‘s RuPaul, Kevin Can Wait‘s Leah Remini, Claws‘ Niecy Nash, The Goldbergs‘ Tim Meadows, Great News‘ Horatio Sanz and At Home‘s Amy Sedaris.
-
Channel Zero: Butcher's Block
Alice has a nightmarish encounter at an abandoned hospital; Luke, Louise and Nathan get entangled in a game of cast-and-mouse.
-
Waco
In the miniseries’ penultimate hour, the FBI’s tactical division turns up the hear on David Koresh and the Branch Davidians.
-
Corporate
John and Kate lead a staff meeting, stripping everyone of their phones and refusing to let anyone go before they finish brainstorming.