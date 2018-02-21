What to Watch Tonight

Amazing Race Winners Revealed, Parkland Town Hall and More

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    Austria’s Marcel Hirscher goes for gold in men’s slalom; David Wise represents the U.S. in the freestyle skiing halfpipe.

  • CBS
    Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

    The remaining Houseguests compete for next Head of Household, then nominate two fellow “celebrities” for potential eviction.

  • Pop
    Schitt's Creek

    Moira gets entangled in social media’s latest death hoax; Roland asks Johnny to be the godfather of his child.

  • CNN
    Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action

    One week after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Jake Tapper moderates a discussion with the victims’ classmates, parents and community members. (Learn more.)

  • CBS
    The Amazing Race

    Season 30 finale (two hours): The final four teams race through Hong Kong and San Francisco; the winning team is revealed.

  • Syfy
    The Magicians

    Margo takes a stand against the Fairy Queen; Quentin and Penny attempt to track down a lost item.

  • ABC
    Match Game

    Winter finale: Celebrity panelists include Drag Race‘s  RuPaul, Kevin Can Wait‘s Leah Remini, Claws‘ Niecy Nash, The Goldbergs‘ Tim Meadows, Great News‘ Horatio Sanz and At Home‘s Amy Sedaris.

  • Syfy
    Channel Zero: Butcher's Block

    Alice has a nightmarish encounter at an abandoned hospital; Luke, Louise and Nathan get entangled in a game of cast-and-mouse.

  • Paramount Network
    Waco

    In the miniseries’ penultimate hour, the FBI’s tactical division turns up the hear on David Koresh and the Branch Davidians.

  • Comedy Central
    Corporate

    John and Kate lead a staff meeting, stripping everyone of their phones and refusing to let anyone go before they finish brainstorming.