What to Watch Tonight

The Academy Awards, The Good Fight Returns and More

  • CBS All Access
    The Good Fight

    Season 2 premiere: An unfortunate event unites the firm, while Diane & Co. deal with the prospect of a new partner (new series regular Audra McDonald). (Watch trailer.)

  • E!
    E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards

    Ryan Seacrest presides over the annual red carpet festivities, which should be… interesting; Giuliana Rancic serves as co-host.

  • Fox
    Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey

    60 minutes: This documentary looks back at the life of the late evangelist, who died on Feb. 21 at the age of 99.

  • ABC
    Oscars

    Jimmy Kimmel returns as host of cinema’s biggest night, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles; Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are back to present the award for Best Picture. Yes, really! (View nominees.)

  • Starz
    Counterpart

    Details about Claire’s past are revealed; Quayle suffers through his own birthday party.

  • Showtime
    Homeland

    Carrie pursues a lead; Saul’s situation goes from bad to realllllly bad. (Fall behind? Read Episode 3 recap.)

  • AMC
    The Walking Dead

    Forces unite on the Hilltop; Aaron and Enid search for potential allies; Simon takes matters into his own hands. (Read Chandler Riggs exit interview.)

  • Starz
    Ash vs Evil Dead

    Ruby births a whole new form of evil, then disguises herself to bond with Brandy.

  • HBO
    Divorce

    Season 2 finale: Robert and Jackie expand their real estate business; Frances turns to Robert for help with a home repair. (Not yet renewed.)

  • HBO
    Crashing

    Season 2 finale: Pete enters a comedy roast battle, which proves meaner than he expected. (Already renewed.)

  • ABC
    Sundays With Alec Baldwin

    Sneak preview: The Match Game host’s new interview series launches with first guests Jerry Seinfeld and Kate McKinnon.