The Academy Awards, The Good Fight Returns and More

On TV this Sunday: Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars (again), The Good Fight returns for a second round and Alec Baldwin launches a new talk show. Here are 11 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
The Good Fight
Season 2 premiere: An unfortunate event unites the firm, while Diane & Co. deal with the prospect of a new partner (new series regular Audra McDonald). (Watch trailer.)
E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards
Ryan Seacrest presides over the annual red carpet festivities, which should be… interesting; Giuliana Rancic serves as co-host.
Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey
60 minutes: This documentary looks back at the life of the late evangelist, who died on Feb. 21 at the age of 99.
Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel returns as host of cinema’s biggest night, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles; Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are back to present the award for Best Picture. Yes, really! (View nominees.)
Counterpart
Details about Claire’s past are revealed; Quayle suffers through his own birthday party.
Homeland
Carrie pursues a lead; Saul’s situation goes from bad to realllllly bad. (Fall behind? Read Episode 3 recap.)
The Walking Dead
Forces unite on the Hilltop; Aaron and Enid search for potential allies; Simon takes matters into his own hands. (Read Chandler Riggs exit interview.)
Ash vs Evil Dead
Ruby births a whole new form of evil, then disguises herself to bond with Brandy.
Divorce
Season 2 finale: Robert and Jackie expand their real estate business; Frances turns to Robert for help with a home repair. (Not yet renewed.)
Crashing
Season 2 finale: Pete enters a comedy roast battle, which proves meaner than he expected. (Already renewed.)
Sundays With Alec Baldwin
Sneak preview: The Match Game host’s new interview series launches with first guests Jerry Seinfeld and Kate McKinnon.