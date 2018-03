5:11 PM: SOFIA CARSON Oscars All-Access host

5:52 PM: DIANE WARREN Nominated for Best Original Song (“Stand Up for Something” from Marshall)

6:00 PM: MIGUEL Performer

6:06 PM: GAEL GARCIA BERNAL Performer

6:08 PM: KELLY RIPA Seacrest’s Live co-host

6:14 PM: ALLISON JANNEY Nominated for Best Supporting Actress (I, Tonya)

6:17 PM: CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER Nominated for Best Supporting Actor (All the Money in the World)

6:21 PM: ANDY SERKIS Actor (Rise of the Planet of the Apes)

6:27 PM: RICHARD JENKINS Nominated for Best Supporting Actor (The Shape of Water)

6:30 PM: THE CAST OF GET OUT Best Picture nominee

6:35 PM: DONALD SUTHERLAND Honorary Oscar recipient

6:37 PM: RITA MORENO EGOT winner

6:45 PM: EIZA GONZALEZ Actress (Baby Driver)

6:55 PM: MARY J. BLIGE Nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song (Mudbound)

6:57 PM: COMMON Nominated for Best Original Song (“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall) ANDRA DAY Performer

PRE-TAPED: TARAJI P. HENSON Presenter

PRE-TAPED: WHOOPI GOLDBERG EGOT winner