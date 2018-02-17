Andi Mack Video: Get the Story Behind Friday's Dramatic Military Homecoming

Friday’s compelling episode of Andi Mack hit especially close to home for one of its young stars.

As seen in the clip above, the episode ended with Buffy (played by Sofia Wylie) reuniting with her mother, who had been deployed overseas for a year. And it’s safe to say the actress drew at least some of the inspiration for her performance from her own family’s history.

“My father grew up on a military base and my grandfather served in the Air Force for over 20 years,” Wylie says. “My dad always told me stories about having to move every two to three years and of all the sacrifices military families make and that helped me to understand what Buffy was feeling when her mom returned home. Having a mom in the military really gives Buffy a wonderful role model to look up to and a great example of leadership and putting others’ needs before your own. But Buffy still misses her every minute that she’s deployed.”

Hit PLAY on the clip above — and try not to cry, I dare you! — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.