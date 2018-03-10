SNL Highlights: Sterling K. Brown Stars in Black Panther, Plays Family Feud
This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend — about time, right? — and of course, he didn’t make it through the night without getting choked up. WATCH SKETCHES & GRADE THE EPISODE
SNL: Robert Mueller Can't Commit to Collusion in Bachelor Break-Up Spoof
If you thought this week’s Bachelor breakup was tough to watch… this week’s SNL cold open might be even tougher. (Especially if you’re not a fan of President Trump.) READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
Roseanne Revival: Watch the New Opening Title Sequence
The harmonica is back, as is the iconic chicken shirt. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
Real Time: Kathy Griffin Jokes She'd Redo Fake Decapitation Photo With Mike Pence's Head — Watch
Kathy Griffin was in good spirits during her first TV interview since being shunned by Hollywood for a controversial photo depicting the fake, severed head of President Donald Trump. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
Once Upon a Time Video: For Tiana and Prince Naveen, It's Snark at First Sight
This week on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Princess Tiana makes the acquaintance of Prince Naveen — and things between the two start off royally prickly. READ MORE & WATCH SNEAK PEEK
TVLine Items: Dichen Lachman Enters Kingdom, SIX Season 2 Date and More
Dichen Lachman is adding Animal Kingdom to her ever-growing resume of TV roles. READ MORE
Drag Race Season 10 Guest Judges Revealed: Lena Dunham, Broad City, Ashanti and More — Watch Trailer
If you flipped your wig over the recent Ru-veal that Christina Aguilera is guest-judging the Season 10 premiere of Drag Race, wait until you read (and see!) who else is dropping by the workroom. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
Drag Race All Stars Preview: Will Trixie's Self-Doubt Lead to Her Downfall?
If confidence is a key component to winning RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, this could very well be Trixie Mattel‘s final week in the workroom. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
TVLine Items: Once Vet Returns, New Blue's Clues, Renewed Jokers and More
Once Upon a Time‘s “farewell tour” continues to add more classics to its setlist. READ MORE
A Series of Unfortunate Events Trailer: The Siblings Get Schooled in Season 2
The official trailer for A Series of Unfortunate Events‘ second season has arrived, and it features two words guaranteed to make the Baudelaire children shudder: boarding school. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO