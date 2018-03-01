TVLine Items: Bebe's Good Fight, Xtina Is Race-y, Sweetbitter Taste and More
Judge Claudia Friend is returning to fight The Good Fight. READ MORE
Judge Claudia Friend is returning to fight The Good Fight. READ MORE
Killmonger is more a firemonger in the first teaser for HBO’s adaptation of the classic novel Fahrenheit 451. WATCH TEASER
Fresh off Wisdom of the Crowd‘s one-and-done run, Richard T. Jones is staying in law enforcement mode, with a role on ABC’s straight-to-series The Rookie. READ MORE
Unfortunately, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events will end after three seasons. READ MORE
Candis Cayne is set to appear in a multiple-episode arc on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. READ MORE
ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy resumed Season 14 on Thursday night with 8.2 million total viewers and a 2.2 rating, marking its largest audience in nearly a year READ MORE
Amazon continues to clean house. On the heels of last month’s surprising pilot purge, the streamer has axed three series: I Love Dick, One Mississippi and Jean-Claude Van Johnson. READ MORE
The year 2018 is long and devoid of a certain fantasy epic. READ MORE
Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night perch on Monday night, and he had one adorable co-host in tow.
Kimmel took last week off from hosting Live while READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning at the Beverly Hilton READ MORE