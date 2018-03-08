Drag Race Season 10 Guest Judges Revealed: Lena Dunham, Broad City, Ashanti and More — Watch Trailer
If you flipped your wig over the recent Ru-veal that Christina Aguilera is guest-judging the Season 10 premiere of Drag Race, wait until you read (and see!) who else is dropping by the workroom.
Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 Trailer: Drew Barrymore Is Hungry for More
Timothy Olyphant's Santa Clarita Diet character Joel might've said "Til death do us part"… but does that include being undead as well?
A Series of Unfortunate Events Trailer: The Siblings Get Schooled in Season 2
The official trailer for A Series of Unfortunate Events' second season has arrived, and it features two words guaranteed to make the Baudelaire children shudder: boarding school.
Legion Season 2 Trailer: David Faces Hard Choices, Hits the Dance Floor
If you were hoping Season 2 of FX's trippy superhero drama Legion would be easier to comprehend… well, can we interest you in a dance number?
Lost in Space Trailer Warns of 'Danger' for Will Robinson, Dr. Smith's Agenda
Robot is here to say those three little words — "Danger, Will Robinson" — in the full trailer for Netflix's upcoming Lost in Space reboot.
Roseanne Season 10 Trailer: Watch the First Footage From ABC's Revival
Hollywood's biggest night was just upstaged by a commercial for one of TV's most highly anticipated revivals.
NCIS: Los Angeles' Hetty Rescue: Watch an Extended, Action-Packed Trailer!
CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles resumes Season 9 next Sunday, March 11, and from the look of things, that eight-week break will be worth the wait.
O.J. Simpson's Controversial 'If I Did It' Interview to Air as Fox Special
A "disturbing" 12-year-old interview with O.J. Simpson will air as part of the Fox special O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?
Yellowstone Trailer: Kevin Costner Rides High in Paramount's Epic Drama
Kevin Costner is putting his cowboy hat back on and saddling up for another TV gig.
Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan Brings Heat to Fahrenheit 451 Teaser
Killmonger is more a firemonger in the first teaser for HBO's adaptation of the classic novel Fahrenheit 451.