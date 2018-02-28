Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez Cops Juicy Brooklyn Nine-Nine Role
Jane the Virgin is moonlighting, and doing it all the way up the East Coast.
Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez is set to guest-star in an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine READ MORE
Killmonger is more a firemonger in the first teaser for HBO’s adaptation of the classic novel Fahrenheit 451. WATCH TEASER
He who will become known as Cloak and she who will be dubbed Dagger “meet cute” in a sneak peek from Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, which Freeform has announced will premiere on READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
The Circus is coming back to town, now that Showtime has renewed its political documentary series for a third season, it was announced on Wednesday. READ MORE
More than three years after it first entered development, Syfy’s Krypton has a premiere date READ MORE
The Terror will strike the Royal Navy on Monday, March 26 at 9/8c, AMC has announced. READ MORE
Dancing With the Stars this spring will clear the dance floor of former sitcom stars, Bachelor contestants and one-hit wonders, instead fielding its first READ MORE
The Handmaid’s Tale will resume being told this spring, Hulu announced on Tuesday. READ MORE
Just how worried should fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine be about whether Gina Linetti survived that bus accident? We posed that very question to co-creator Dan Goor ahead of Tuesday’s spring premiere (8/7c, Fox). READ MORE
Dev is back on the market — but not for too long — in the first full-length trailer for Master of None Season 2. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO