Ratings:
Celeb Big Brother Rises With Finale, Bachelor Hits 'Tell All' Lows
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
February 26 2018, 8:44 AM PDT
The finale of CBS’ first-ever
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, up 6 percent and two tenths from last Sunday and marking the night’s best non-Olympics rating. READ MORE
Olympics 2018: Best Moments From the PyeongChang Closing Ceremony
By
/ Rebecca Iannucci
February 25 2018, 6:32 AM PDT
While much of the world was still asleep, the
2018 Winter Olympics concluded Sunday with one heck of a wrap party from PyeongChang’s Olympic Stadium. READ MORE
Ratings: Winter Olympics Hit Lows,
Celeb Big Brother Has Its Best Friday
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
February 24 2018, 8:30 AM PDT
NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics on Friday night averaged 12.1 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, down sharply
READ MORE
Ratings:
Bachelor Winter Games Ends on Low Note, While Olympics Tick Up
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
February 23 2018, 8:27 AM PDT
ABC’s
The Bachelor Winter Games on Thursday night averaged 2.94 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating across its three-hour finale, hitting and tying season lows.
But hey, what
seems like a half-dozen lasting engagements READ MORE
Winter Olympics 2018: Who Took Home a Women's Figure Skating Medal?
By
/ Rebecca Iannucci
February 22 2018, 9:25 PM PDT
If you thought
I, Tonya was the most dramatic few hours of women’s figure skating you’d see in 2018, the Winter Olympics set out to beat that record on Thursday night. READ MORE
Ratings:
Amazing Race Steady With Finale, Olympics Hit 5-Night Lows
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
February 22 2018, 8:25 AM PDT
CBS’
wrapped its 30th running with 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week The Amazing Race READ MORE
Ratings:
Kevin (Probably) Hits Lows Opposite Rising Winter Olympics
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
February 21 2018, 8:27 AM PDT
The antepenultimate episode of
on Tuesday night drew 1.55 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating in its first Winter Olympics face-off, slipping 33 and 20 percent Kevin (Probably) Saves the World READ MORE
Ratings:
Bachelor Rises, Legends Dips, Olympics Steady With Ice Dancing
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
February 20 2018, 8:34 AM PDT
ABC’s
The Bachelor this Monday drew 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, up 5 percent and two tenths week-to-week and easily marking the night’s best non-Olympics numbers. READ MORE
Winter Olympics 2018: Who Took Home an Ice Dancing Medal?
By
/ Kimberly Roots
February 19 2018, 8:24 PM PDT
Twizzle me this: Is it hot in here, or is it just Olympic ice dancing’s free dance? READ MORE
Ratings: Winter Olympics Rebound From Saturday's Lows
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
February 19 2018, 8:38 AM PDT
NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics on Sunday night drew 15.7 million total viewers and a 3.6 demo rating, improving on Saturday’s PyeongChang lows
READ MORE