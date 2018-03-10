Roseanne Revival: Watch the New Opening Title Sequence
The harmonica is back, as is the iconic chicken shirt. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
The harmonica is back, as is the iconic chicken shirt. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
First the good news: ABC’s Roseanne revival (premiering with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, March 27, at 8/7c) is pretty fantastic. In fact, the second episode — which largely revolves around Roseanne and Dan READ MORE
Roseanne is seeing double in newly released photos from the ABC revival. READ MORE
CMT is getting into the Wife Swap business, ordering 10 new episodes of the onetime ABC reality series, TVLine has learned. READ MORE
Fade in from black.
Prolific producer David Chase is set to expand the world of The Sopranos, by way of a READ MORE
Once Upon a Time‘s “farewell tour” continues to add more classics to its setlist. READ MORE
Laz Alonso is now one of The Boys. READ MORE
Hollywood’s biggest night was just upstaged by a commercial for one of TV’s most highly anticipated revivals. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
Meet Nathan Fillion’s new boss.
Fear the Walking Dead alumna Mercedes Mason has joined the cast of ABC’s The Rookie in the role of Capt. Zoe Andersen READ MORE
The gang is getting back together.
One month after CBS announced its plans for a Murphy Brown revival again starring five-time Emmy winner Candice Bergen READ MORE