Pretty Little Liars Star Reflects on the 'Divisive' Series Finale Reveal, Clarifies a Popular Misconception About A.D.
By Andy Swift /
Pretty Little Liars' series finale concluded with the long-awaited unmasking of its ultimate villain. And just like A.D., her portrayer was prepared for anything — even Internet backlash.
Pretty Little Liars Boss Defends Killing [Spoiler], Answers All of Our Burning Questions From the Series Finale
By Andy Swift /
How do you even begin to wrap up seven years of twists, secrets and mysteries? If you're Pretty Little Liars showrunner Marlene King, you give it your all and hope for the best — knowing full well that you can't please everybody.
Pretty Little Liars Series Finale Recap: Grade the Girls' Goodbye to Rosewood
By Andy Swift /
After seven long years, give or take a few time jumps, the town of Rosewood is finally at peace.
Pretty Little Liars Reveals Alison's Baby Daddy in Series Finale — and It's Insane
By Andy Swift /
No offense to Maury Povich, but Pretty Little Liars just pulled off one of the craziest paternity reveals of all time.
Pretty Little Liars: A.D. Is Revealed in Series Finale — Did You Guess Right?
By Andy Swift /
A.D. may have driven off into the sunset on last week's Pretty Little Liars, but they were back in full force for Tuesday's series finale — and just in time to reveal their true identity!
Pretty Little Liars: 20 Couples Ranked From Grossest to Greatest
By Andy Swift /
If there's one thing Pretty Little Liars enjoys serving up more than red herrings, it's problematic pairings.
Pretty Little Liars Boss Promises 'Rewarding' Series Finale Reveals, Including A.D. and Ali's Baby Daddy
By Andy Swift /
There's been much chatter over the years about a potential Pretty Little Liars movie. And on Tuesday, you're finally going to get it.
Pretty Little Liars' 10 Craziest Twists: Twins, Incest and Other WTF Moments
By Andy Swift /
While watching an episode of Pretty Little Liars, have you ever thought to yourself, "This could only happen on this show"? Frankly, it's a feeling with which we're all too familiar.
Pretty Little Liars Series Finale Video: Spencer and Toby Talk 'Unrequited Love' (and the #PLLMoms Return!)
By Andy Swift /
Spencer Hastings and Toby Cavanaugh's love story isn't finished just yet.
Pretty Little Liars Boss Explains Emily's 'Emotional' Nightmare About Alison
By Andy Swift /
Tuesday's Pretty Little Liars took viewers back to a familiar scene: a recreation of the original flash forward from the closing moments of the Season 6A finale — although we didn't get there the way anyone expected to.