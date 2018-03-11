The Royals Season 4 Premiere: Who Was Shot? And What Happens Next?
Sunday’s season premiere of The Royals began with a (fortunate) near-miss — and ended with a (most unfortunate) direct hit. READ MORE & GRADE IT
Sunday’s season premiere of The Royals began with a (fortunate) near-miss — and ended with a (most unfortunate) direct hit. READ MORE & GRADE IT
ABC this Sunday night revealed — ta-da! — Deception, its new light procedural about a master illusionist who finds himself assisting the FBI (or is it the other way around?). Might this Unlikely Crimesolver Dramedy fill the Castle-shaped hole in your DVR? READ RECAP & GRADE THE PREMIERE
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Sunday’s Timeless premiere.
If you’re a Lucy/Wyatt ‘shipper, then Timeless‘ Season 2 premiere likely left you feeling very happy… and very frustrated. READ MORE & GRADE IT
Following a few words from Carrie Underwood — which, let’s be real, probably would have been spoken by Kelly Clarkson were it not for her commitment to The Voice — ABC on Sunday (finally!) returned American Idol to the airwaves. READ MORE & WEIGH IN
Jessica Jones doesn’t really need to drink more booze — but if she decided to up her intake after the events of the Season 2 finale, no one would blame her. READ MORE
By mid-May, the broadcast networks must make some tough calls as to which series will return for the 2018-19 TV season, and which… won’t. READ MORE
Warning: The follow contains spoilers from the series finale of Netflix’s Love. READ MORE & GRADE IT
This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend — about time, right? — and of course, he didn’t make it through the night without getting choked up. WATCH SKETCHES & GRADE THE EPISODE
Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 2 finale of Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. READ MORE & GRADE IT
By mid-May, the broadcast networks must make some tough calls as to which series will return for the 2018-19 TV season, and which… won’t. READ MORE & VOTE