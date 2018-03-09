Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Pilot Adds Kelly Rutherford, 3 Others to Cast
Freeform’s search for its Perfectionists has finally come to an end. READ MORE
Freeform’s search for its Perfectionists has finally come to an end. READ MORE
Former Law & Order: SVU cast member Raul Esparza has lined up a new TV role: The actor — who left SVU last month — will co-star in the NBC drama pilot Suspicion READ MORE
Yusuf Gatewood is preparing for life after The Originals.
The actor — who plays Vincent Griffith on the concluding CW series — has landed a lead role in the NBC drama pilot In Between Lives READ MORE
Once Upon a Time alum Ginnifer Goodwin is returning to ABC with a starring role in the unorthodox family comedy pilot Steps, TVLine has learned. READ MORE
Peter Gallagher is getting presidential.
The Covert Affairs and O.C. alum will co-star in the CBS drama pilot Main Justice as READ MORE
As TV comedy couplings go, this one is heavenly: Dax Shepard has signed on to star opposite Lake Bell in the Fox comedy pilot Bless This Mess. READ MORE
Paging Dr. Carter… Dr. Carter, please report back to our TV screens.
ER star Noah Wyle has signed on to play the lead role in the CBS drama pilot Red Line, TVLine has learned. READ MORE
Here’s some howling good news for Vampire Diaries fans: Michael Trevino has landed a role on The CW’s Roswell reboot, TVLine has learned. READ MORE
Once Upon a Time‘s Wicked Witch is lightening things up. Rebecca Mader — who plays the iconic spell-caster on the aforementioned ABC fantasy drama — has joined the NBC comedy pilot Like Family READ MORE
A pair of familiar TV faces are descending on Roswell. Pretty Little Liars‘ Tyler Blackburn and The Originals‘ Nathan Parsons have joined the The CW’s in-the-works reboot READ MORE