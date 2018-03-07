Sneaky Pete's Margo Martindale Teases Americans Farewell, Revisits BoJack, New Girl, Justified and Other Roles
By
/ Ryan Schwartz
March 7 2018, 7:00 AM PDT
Few actors have classier resumes than
Margo Martindale.
The three-time Emmy winner has not one, but two critically acclaimed series returning this month, beginning with Season 2 of Amazon’s
Sneaky Pete READ MORE
UnREAL's Caitlin FitzGerald Reflects on SVU, New Girl, Rectify and More Roles, Talks Everlasting's Lady-Led Season
By
/ Maggie Gorman
February 23 2018, 6:30 AM PDT
According to Caitlin FitzGerald, we all have a little Bachelor or Bachelorette in us. READ MORE
Drag Race All Star D.J. 'Shangela' Pierce Recalls Glee-king Out Over SJP, Cozying Up to the X-Files Duo and More
By
/ Andy Swift
January 25 2018, 7:30 AM PDT
D.J. Pierce (aka
Shangela Laquifa Wadley) returns to the stage on Thursday (VH1, 8/7c) for another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race — and he’s been All Stars busy since we last saw him. READ MORE & VIEW PHOTOS
Corporate's Anne Dudek Remembers Jobs on ER, House, Bones and More
By
/ Kimberly Roots
January 17 2018, 12:47 PM PDT
Anne Dudek isn’t a soulless corporate drone, but she’s having a really good time playing one on TV. READ MORE
Grey's Anatomy's Jeanine Mason Recalls SYTYCD, Bunheads and More (Plus the CSI Scene That Never Was)
By
/ Kimberly Roots
December 21 2017, 5:00 PM PDT
“I will tell you exactly why you can’t find anything.”
During the course of chatting with
‘s Grey’s Anatomy Jeanine Mason READ MORE
Valor's Matt Barr Talks Going 'Psycho' in Tree Hill, Plus Memorable Roles From Sleepy Hollow to Harper's Island
By
/ Andy Swift
November 6 2017, 2:12 PM PDT
In some ways,
Matt Barr has been preparing for his current role — Captain Leland Gallo on The CW’s — ever since he first stepped foot on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in 2004. Valor READ MORE & VIEW PHOTOS
The Deuce's Dominique Fishback Talks About Shooting Blue Bloods, The Knick, Royal Pains and Other Past TV Gigs
By
/ Kimberly Roots
October 27 2017, 1:43 PM PDT
When young, traumatized newbie prostitute Bernice had a minor breakdown at the end of Sunday’s
, her “massage parlor” co-worker Darlene merely stood by and watched. But Darlene’s actions were less callous disregard, more self-preservation, her portrayer tells TVLine. The Deuce READ MORE
GLOW's Jackie Tohn Reflects on Castle, Veronica Mars, The Sopranos and More
By
/ Saura Jade
July 11 2017, 9:15 AM PDT
A recurring feature in which we ask your favorite stars to reminisce about past gigs.
Moments after being introduced on Netflix’s
, Jackie Tohn’s character, Melrose, proclaims that her special skill “is that I’m not GLOW READ MORE & VIEW PHOTOS
Amanda Peet Revisits
Studio 60, Bent, Good Wife and Togetherness, Teases Brockmire's 'Very Feminist' Episode
By
/ Ryan Schwartz
May 3 2017, 9:22 AM PDT
Amanda Peet’s latest project, the under-the-radar , is about to give birth to its most politically incorrect episode yet. Brockmire READ MORE & VIEW PHOTOS
The Young Pope's Sebastian Roché Remembers 24, Once, TVD and More
By
/ Megan Muessen
March 12 2017, 2:01 PM PDT
When you see Sebastian Roché on your TV screen, your first instinct may be suspicion. READ MORE & VIEW PHOTOS