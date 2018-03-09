As
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Hits Episode 100, Cast and EPs Revisit Ward Reveal and Other Big Twists
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
March 9 2018, 7:04 AM PDT
As
hits the 100-episode milestone (this Friday at 9/8c), TVLine invited the ABC drama’s cast and creatives to reflect on the biggest bombshells that have been dropped across four-and-a-half seasons. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. READ MORE
Oscars 2018: The 22 Best, Worst and Most Wildly Inspiring Moments
By
/ Kimberly Roots
March 4 2018, 8:49 PM PDT
This year’s
Oscars didn’t end with a gigantic mix-up and lots of confusion over Best Picture, but READ MORE
Roseanne: 20 Unforgettable Episodes to Revisit Ahead of Season 10
By
/ Ryan Schwartz
February 22 2018, 6:00 AM PDT
The most highly anticipated TV event of the spring is the revival of a 30-year-old sitcom.
We’re, of course, talking about
, which returns with Season 10 on Tuesday, March 27 (ABC, 8/7c). Roseanne READ MORE & VIEW LIST
The Walking Dead: 30 Saddest Deaths
By
/ Charlie Mason
February 21 2018, 10:37 AM PDT
doesn’t return until Sunday for The Walking Dead the second half of Season 8 — and Carl’s demise — but already, we’re getting emotional. READ MORE
Stranger Things: 7 Things We Want — No, Make That Need — From Season 3
By
/ Charlie Mason
February 15 2018, 12:45 PM PDT
Production on Season 3 of
isn’t even slated to begin until mid-April, but already, Stranger Things READ MORE
Super Bowl 2018: Rewatch the 10 Best (and 5 Worst) Commercials
By
/ Ryan Schwartz and Vlada Gelman
February 4 2018, 7:48 PM PDT
What do
Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage, Westworld‘s Anthony Hopkins and Stranger Things‘ David Harbour have in common? They all popped up in some of Sunday’s most memorable Super Bowl commercials. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
Chappelle's Show Turns 15: The 15 Greatest Sketches, Ranked
By
/ Dave Nemetz
January 18 2018, 6:30 AM PDT
We really didn’t know how badly we needed
until it arrived, did we? Chappelle’s Show READ MORE & VIEW PHOTOS
Scandal Secrets, Spilled?! 4 Times That Shonda Spoiled Big Twists for Her Cast
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
January 18 2018, 6:00 AM PDT
Visiting the
set earlier this month for what would be the very last time, any notion of learning anything about the series finale (airing Thursday, April 19) was to be instantly dismissed. Scandal
“[We know] absolutely nothing, literally
nothing,” insisted Katie Lowes READ MORE
The Haves and the Have Nots' Veronica: 10 Times She Marked Herself for Murder
By
/ Charlie Mason
January 7 2018, 7:30 AM PDT
She had it comin’. Assuming that merciless megabitch Veronica Harrington still has a pulse when Season 5 of OWN’s
kicks off The Haves and the Have Nots READ MORE
Saturday Night Live: The 10 Best Sketches of Season 43 (So Far)
By
/ Ryan Schwartz
December 31 2017, 2:00 PM PDT
With
in the midst of its annual holiday hiatus, we’re pausing to revisit the good, the bad and the downright awful skits that played a hand in shaping Season 43’s first nine episodes. Saturday Night Live READ MORE & VIEW OUR PICKS