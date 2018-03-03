David Ogden Stiers, Emmy Nominee From M*A*S*H, Dead at 75
David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on the classic TV show M*A*S*H, has died at the age of 75 READ MORE
David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on the classic TV show M*A*S*H, has died at the age of 75 READ MORE
Celebrated actress Nanette Fabray, who won three Emmys during television’s Golden Age and played the grandmother on CBS’ One Day at a Time, has passed away; she was 97 years old. READ MORE
The Reverend Billy Graham, a pioneer of TV evangelism who was known as “America’s pastor,” has died at the age of 99. READ MORE
Comedian Marty Allen, who rose to fame as part of the comedy duo Allen & Rossi in the 1950s and ’60s, died Monday in Las Vegas. He was 95. READ MORE
Actor Reg E. Cathey, who co-starred on HBO’s The Wire and Oz and won an Emmy for his role on Netflix’s House of Cards, has died at the age of 59. READ MORE
Actor John Mahoney, most fondly remembered for playing Frasier‘s Martin Crane for 10 years on NBC, died Sunday in Chicago READ MORE
Hours after news broke that Glee star Mark Salling had died of an apparent suicide, his former co-stars are taking to social media to express their (often complicated) feelings. READ MORE
Mark Salling, best known for playing Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Fox’s Glee, is dead, TVLine has confirmed. READ MORE
Storm Chasers vet Joel Taylor died on Tuesday at age 38. The cause of death was not immediately known. READ MORE
Legendary college football broadcaster Keith Jackson, whose career spanned six decades, died on Friday at the age of 89 READ MORE