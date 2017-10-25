Grey's Anatomy's Abigail Spencer Talks the 'Big Oprah Aha Episode' and the 'Earthquake' It Sets Off in Owen's Life
/ Charlie Mason
October 25 2017, 2:00 PM PDT
Ever since
introduced Nathan back in Season 12, we’ve heard the legend of how his two-timing had led to the “death” of Owen’s sister. Well, in Thursday’s “Danger Zone” Grey’s Anatomy READ MORE
CBS Tweaks Monday Schedule, Swaps
Superior Donuts and Me, Myself & I
/ Vlada Gelman
October 24 2017, 4:03 PM PDT
CBS is taking
out of the oven 30 minutes early. Superior Donuts READ MORE
The Walking Dead Season 8 Photos: Negan Won't Know What Hit Him!
/ Charlie Mason
October 21 2017, 12:00 PM PDT
Any way you look at it, this. Means. War. In the first photos from
’s Season 8 premiere, “Mercy” The Walking Dead READ MORE
New
Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer Teases Lots of Eleven and a New Threat
/ Ryan Schwartz
October 13 2017, 6:47 AM PDT
are happening in Netflix’s latest trailer for Season 2 of the spooky phenomenon. For instance, Eleven is back… with a full head of hair! Stranger Things READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
Chicago Med Sets Season 3 Premiere
/ Vlada Gelman
October 10 2017, 10:31 AM PDT
will reopen for patients (and viewers) in November. Chicago Med
The NBC drama will return for Season 3 on
READ MORE
Legends of Tomorrow Boss on Living Closer to 'Jump the Shark' Line, Rip's New Role, Amplifying Female Voices
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
October 10 2017, 10:10 AM PDT
In Season 1, the
battled Vandal Savage. After that, they got dogged by the Legion of Doom. Now, in Season 3 (premiering tonight at 9/8c, on The CW), yet Legends of Tomorrow another wild mission stands before them. READ MORE
Arrow Promo Reveals Michael Emerson, Helix Return (and a Slade Relapse?)
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
October 10 2017, 9:40 AM PDT
A shiny new promo for
Arrow Season 6 (premiering in a shiny new time slot, this Thursday at 9/8c) has much for your eyes to feast on, including a first look at… well, whomever Michael Emerson is playing. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Preview: Rebecca's Dark Turn and More Season 3 Scoop
/ Dave Nemetz
October 10 2017, 6:00 AM PDT
Want to know how serious Rebecca is about taking down Josh Chan this season on
? Her new hair color is a pretty good hint. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend READ MORE
Legends of Tomorrow: Matt Ryan's Constantine to Visit in Season 3
/ Vlada Gelman
October 9 2017, 1:00 PM PDT
Constantine is heading back to the Arrow-verse, this time appearing on — and he’ll be sticking around for more than just one episode. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Matt Ryan will reprise his role as the demon hunter during READ MORE
Supergirl Boss Previews a 'Lot More' Sister Scenes, Reign's Rise, Lena's Foe and One 'Raw, Amazing' Episode
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
October 9 2017, 12:59 PM PDT
Season 3 of The CW’s
Supergirl is readying for takeoff (tonight at 8/7c), but before you reconnect with Kara, Alex, J’onn et al, there are just a few more things showrunner Andrew Kreisberg wants you to know. READ MORE