Once Upon a Time Video: For Tiana and Prince Naveen, It's Snark at First Sight
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
March 8 2018, 2:15 PM PDT
This week on ABC’s
, Princess Tiana makes the acquaintance of Prince Naveen — and things between the two start off Once Upon a Time royally prickly. READ MORE & WATCH SNEAK PEEK
Days of Our Lives Renewed at NBC
By
/ Kimberly Roots
March 8 2018, 11:20 AM PDT
Like sands through the hourglass, so are the
renewals at NBC: The long-running soap has secured a Season 54 (!) pickup from the network, TVLine has learned exclusively. Days of Our Lives READ MORE
Drag Race All Stars Preview: Will Trixie's Self-Doubt Lead to Her Downfall?
By
/ Andy Swift
March 8 2018, 8:00 AM PDT
If confidence is a key component to winning
, this could very well be RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Trixie Mattel‘s final week in the workroom. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Shoot Season 2 Premiere On Location in Paris
By
/ Michael Ausiello
March 7 2018, 12:52 PM PDT
We’re about to find out of Midge Maisel’s unique brand of shtick translates overseas. Sources reveal to TVLine exclusively that
will be shooting its Season 2 premiere on location in Paris. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel READ MORE
Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 Photos Hint at Monstrous Developments
By
/ Charlie Mason
March 7 2018, 9:00 AM PDT
As
warned us with its calamitous Season 3 finale, these Season 4 photos, released exclusively to TVLine Wednesday, appear to confirm that Fear the Walking Dead READ MORE
Designated Survivor Sneak Peek: Can 24's Kim Raver Help Save the Day?
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
March 7 2018, 6:00 AM PDT
The clock is ticking, a crisis is brewing and
Kim Raver is at Kiefer Sutherland’s side. Sound warmly familiar…?
Tonight on
Designated Survivor READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
Criminal Minds: Kirsten Vangsness Previews BAU vs. Dolores Umbridge, Plus One of Her Fave Episodes Ever
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
March 6 2018, 2:25 PM PDT
CBS’
team will find their crime-solving style effectively cramped this Wednesday at 10/9c, when haughty FBI honcho Linda Barnes tags along on a case. ( Criminal Minds Ugh.) READ Q&A & WATCH EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK
Chicago Fire, P.D. EPs Talk Movie-Like Crossover — Plus: Watch Intelligence Enlist Dawson and Brett for a Case
By
/ Vlada Gelman
March 6 2018, 9:00 AM PDT
For
‘s 100th episode, the Intelligence unit is putting their friends at Chicago P.D. undercover. Chicago Fire READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
NCIS: Los Angeles' Hetty Rescue: Watch an Extended, Action-Packed Trailer!
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
March 3 2018, 12:00 PM PDT
Now
this is a trailer.
CBS’
resumes Season 9 next Sunday, March 11, and from the look of things, that eight-week break NCIS: Los Angeles will be worth the wait. READ MORE & WATCH TRAILER
Drag Race All Stars Preview: Can the Queens Play Nice for a Group Number?
By
/ Andy Swift
March 1 2018, 11:00 AM PDT
Tonight’s
(VH1, 8/7c) finds the remaining five queens assigning each other roles for a musical performance — and we all know how well RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars that usually ends on this show. READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO