Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan to Exit at End of Season 8? Not So Fast...
/ Michael Ausiello
February 10 2018, 11:59 AM PDT
Is incoming
Walking Dead Lauren Cohan's contract is set to expire at the end of the AMC drama's current eighth season and
Ellen Pompeo Extends
Grey's Anatomy Contract for Two More Seasons
/ Ryan Schwartz
January 17 2018, 5:40 AM PDT
Ellen Pompeo isn't looking to scrub out of anytime soon, having just signed a new deal to continue on as Meredith Grey for at least two more years Grey's Anatomy
The X-Files: Gillian Anderson Reveals Why She's Saying Goodbye to Scully
/ Michael Ausiello
January 10 2018, 4:10 PM PDT
Gillian Anderson is reiterating her truth: The current season of will be her last as Scully. The X-Files
Is
Arrow's Thea Down for the Count? Show Boss Offers a Ray of Hope
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
October 14 2017, 6:13 PM PDT
The following contains spoilers from the Season 6 premiere of The CW’s Arrow.
The CW’s
Arrow opened its new season on Thursday with no fewer than 13 lives in flux — including that of Oliver's sister and onetime Team Arrowmate, Thea
Hawaii Five-0 Boss: Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim 'Chose to Move On' Despite 'Unprecedented Raises'
/ Michael Ausiello
July 6 2017, 2:09 PM PDT
boss Peter M. Lenkov has issued a Hawaii Five-0 second statement regarding Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park's controversial exit from the CBS drama.
Writers Guild Strike Averted as WGA, AMPTP Reach Tentative Deal
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
May 2 2017, 1:43 AM PDT
A writers' strike that could have mirrored the 2007-08 stoppage that had an indelible impact on the TV (as well as film) industry has been averted
READ MORE
Report:
Big Bang Renewal Hinges on Raises for Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch
/ Dave Nemetz
February 28 2017, 5:55 PM PDT
Want another season of
? It may depend on making two geeky women The Big Bang Theory very happy.
Arrow Boss Explains Thea's Absence, Obstacle Facing Laurel's Next Return
/ Matt Webb Mitovich and Vlada Gelman
February 13 2017, 1:53 PM PDT
This Wednesday on
Arrow (The CW, 8/7c), Thea Queen returns from the longest, most conspicuous off-site conference regarding local government ever. And though her absence was explained on-screen, viewers nonetheless wondered
Big Bang's Jim Parsons 'Would Be Shocked' If Show Ended This Season
/ Michael Ausiello
February 10 2017, 8:46 AM PDT
No one’s popping open the champagne yet, but this is a promising sign.
Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons remains super confident that contract talks to bring the CBS sitcom back for an 11th season will yield a positive outcome
Showtime Boss on Emmy Rossum's
Shameless Contract Dispute: 'Parity Was Justified in This Case'
/ Michael Ausiello
January 9 2017, 2:16 PM PDT
Emmy Rossum was apparently preaching to the choir.
At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Showtime boss David Nevins was asked about the
Shameless leading lady's now-resolved Season 8 contract dispute,