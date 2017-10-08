Castle Rock Trailer: Hulu Drops First Footage from J.J. Abrams Horror Drama
/ Ryan Schwartz
October 8 2017, 1:39 PM PDT
“You have no idea what’s happening here” is the one and only line of dialogue in the debut trailer for the Stephen King multiverse-set Hulu series
— and it's a bit on the nose. Castle Rock
Blindspot Season 3 Trailer: Roman's Return, 'Jeller' Romance and More
/ Rebecca Iannucci
October 8 2017, 11:15 AM PDT
TV’s most messed-up sibling rivalry is on full display in the official trailer for
‘s third season. Blindspot
The two-minute teaser for Season 3 was unveiled Sunday at New York Comic-Con, and it features
READ MORE & WATCH VIDEO
X-Files Trailer Confirms Second Revival Is All About [Spoiler] — Watch Now
/ Michael Ausiello
October 8 2017, 10:22 AM PDT
We
really wanted to believe Fox would drop an trailer at New York Comic-Con, and, guess what? Fox dropped an X-Files X-Files trailer at New York Comic-Con!
A
Walking Dead/ Fear TWD Crossover Is Coming — But Big Questions Remain
/ Ryan Schwartz
October 7 2017, 5:19 PM PDT
and The Walking Dead are about to collide — or so it seems. Fear the Walking Dead
TVLine Items: Amazon's
Jack Ryan Trailer, Siren Premiere Date and More
/ Vlada Gelman
October 7 2017, 4:02 PM PDT
John Krasinski is reporting for CIA field duty.
Amazon released a new teaser trailer for
at New York Comic-Con on Saturday Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Shadowhunters Season 3 Gets April Premiere Date — Watch New Trailer
/ Andy Swift
October 7 2017, 10:29 AM PDT
fans will need to keep their patience runes activated a little while longer, as the Freeform drama won't be returning for Season 3 until Tuesday, April 3 (8/7c). Shadowhunters
The X-Files Season 11: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson to Unveil First Footage at New York Comic-Con
/ Michael Ausiello
September 5 2017, 8:20 AM PDT
Mulder and Scully are Big Apple-bound — and they’re bringing some cool assets with them.
Twentieth Century Fox Television announced early Tuesday that the first footage from
' latest revival (aka Season 11) will be unveiled next month at New York Comic-Con during a panel featuring The X-Files
James Van Der Beek Dashes Our
Dawson's Creek Reunion Hopes, Talks Viceland's What Would Diplo Do?
/ Kimberly Roots
August 3 2017, 5:06 PM PDT
C’mon, I had to ask.
When
James Van Der Beek
Midnight, Texas Cast Dishes Chatty Cats, Sexy Vamps and More Secrets of NBC's New Supernatural Drama
/ Kimberly Roots
August 2 2017, 6:24 PM PDT
In
, NBC's new supernatural drama, there's a vampire named Lem who sometimes Midnight, Texas
American Gods Season 2: Ricky Whittle Talks Shadow's New Feline Friend, a Bilquis Meet-Up, Laura and More
/ Kimberly Roots
August 1 2017, 3:04 PM PDT
A new character is going to think
‘ Shadow Moon is just purrrfect when the Starz drama returns for Season 2. American Gods
Or, as
Ricky Whittle put it