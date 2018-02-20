Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on Walking Dead, iZombie, Roseanne, Criminal Minds, Chicago Fire — Plus, New Blind Item(s)
By Michael Ausiello /
Got a scoop request? An anonymous tip you’re dying to share? Send any/all of the above to askausiello@tvline.com
Question: Have you heard anything yet about how Abby is leaving NCIS? —Jane
Ausiello: Only that leading up to the end of her 15-season run, Pauley Perrette has READ MORE
Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on Homeland, Americans, Grey's, NCIS, 9-1-1, Lucifer, Big Little Lies, Originals and More
By Michael Ausiello /
Got a scoop request? An anonymous tip you’re dying to share? Send any/all of the above to askausiello@tvline.com
Question: Regarding your pregnancy blind item, can you please give us one more clue? —Kevin
Ausiello: The show READ MORE
Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on Big Little Lies, Riverdale, Good Doctor, Mrs. Maisel, Grey's, Big Bang, Originals and More
By Michael Ausiello /
Got a scoop request? An anonymous tip you’re dying to share? Send any/all of the above to askausiello@tvline.com
Question: Any intel on Big Little Lies Season 2? —Jacob
Ausiello: For those complaining that READ MORE
Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on The Originals, Gotham, Roseanne, NCIS, Grey's, S.H.I.E.L.D., Timeless and More
By Michael Ausiello /
Got a scoop request? An anonymous tip you’re dying to share? Send any/all of the above to askausiello@tvline.com
Question: I feel like we know a lot about The Originals’ fifth season… except for the Big Bad. READ MORE
Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on Good Doctor, Roseanne, Chicago Fire, Supernatural, Walking Dead, The Flash and More
By Michael Ausiello /
Got a scoop request? An anonymous tip you’re dying to share? Send any/all of the above to askausiello@tvline.com
Question: I’m loving The Good Doctor. Given that it is a David Shore show, is there any chance any House characters might at some point pop in READ MORE & GET SPOILED
Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on New Girl, Grey's Anatomy, Big Little Lies, Flash, Walking Dead, Will & Grace and More
By Michael Ausiello /
Got a scoop request? An anonymous tip you’re dying to share? Send any/all of the above to askausiello@tvline.com
Question: I’m still perplexed as to why Grey’s Anatomy gave Martin Henderson the heave-ho. Any intel on READ MORE & GET SPOILED
Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on The X-Files, The Walking Dead, The Flash, Once, Lucifer, New Girl, Big Bang and More
By Michael Ausiello /
Got a scoop request? An anonymous tip you’re dying to share? Send any/all of the above to askausiello@tvline.com
Question: Will we see Mulder and Scully’s son William in Season 11 of The X-Files? READ MORE & GET SPOILED
Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on This Is Us, Flash, New Girl, Arrow, Grey's Anatomy, The Blacklist, Supernatural and More
By Michael Ausiello /
Got a scoop request? An anonymous tip you’re dying to share? Send any/all of the above to askausiello@tvline.com
Question: Please tell me the glimpse we got of Cristina in the Grey’s Anatomy premiere foreshadowed an actual appearance by Sandra Oh this season. READ MORE & GET SPOILED
Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on Grey's, SVU, Teen Wolf, Riverdale, Supergirl, Suits, The Flash, Once, Last Man and More
By Michael Ausiello /
Got a scoop request? An anonymous tip you’re dying to share? Send any/all of the above to askausiello@tvline.com
Question: Scoop on Episode 300 of Grey’s Anatomy? —@ThePompeoMethod via Twitter
Ausiello: With It breaking box office records, I’m hearing rumblings that READ MORE
Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on The Flash, Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, Scandal, Supernatural, Lucifer, Chi Fire and More
By Michael Ausiello /
Got a scoop request? An anonymous tip you’re dying to share? Send any/all of the above to askausiello@tvline.com
Question: Since Episode 5 of The Flash is called “Girls Night Out,” is there a chance the girls will actually speak to each other? READ MORE