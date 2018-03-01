Arrow Sneak Peek: Dinah Questions Oliver's Ability to Take Down Laurel
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
March 1 2018, 7:45 AM PDT
When push comes to shove, will
The Flash First Look: Iris Suits Up as a Speedster — Find Out How and Why!
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
February 22 2018, 9:59 AM PDT
It’s Iris West as you have never seen her before, when The CW’s
The Arrowverse's Big Unmaskings, Ranked — From A to Zoom
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
February 15 2018, 7:30 AM PDT
In the five-and-a-half years since The CW’s
Arrow: Katrina Law Set to Return for 'Unforgettable' Season 6 Episode
By
/ Ryan Schwartz
January 25 2018, 10:08 AM PDT
Arrowverse Preview:
The Flash Is Put on Trial, Supergirl Meets Brainiac and Green Arrow Forms an Unlikely Alliance
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
December 28 2017, 1:07 PM PDT
Twists that are legal, Legion and unlikely are at play when three Arrowverse shows resume their seasons the week of Monday, Jan. 15.
Arrowverse Crossover Quotes: The 12 Best Lines From 'Crisis on Earth-X'
By
/ Andy Swift and Vlada Gelman
December 2 2017, 12:00 PM PDT
Even in the midst of a crisis, you can always count on the
Arrowverse Crossover Secret: Which Set Was Recycled for the Big Wedding?
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
November 29 2017, 12:01 PM PDT
Maybe (or quite possibly) I’m a rube, but I assumed that the
crossover event’s (crashed) WestAllen wedding was filmed inside an actual, cathedral-ceilinged church. One that has a comprehensive insurance policy. Arrowverse
The truth, though
Arrowverse EP Andrew Kreisberg Officially Fired Following Sexual Harassment Investigation
By
/ Michael Ausiello
November 29 2017, 10:08 AM PDT
Andrew Kreisberg‘s suspension has turned into a full-fledged firing.
The longtime
Ratings:
Legends Hits 1-Year Highs With Crossover, VS Fashion Show Goes Low
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
November 29 2017, 8:29 AM PDT
Part 3 of The CW’s Arrowverse crossover event on Tuesday night drew 2.74 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, hitting and tying
The Flash‘s best numbers since its season opener.
The “Crisis on Earth-X” finale then did
Arrowverse 'Crisis on Earth-X' Crossover vs. Justice League: Which DC Team-Up Was Most Super?
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
November 29 2017, 6:30 AM PDT
This November played host to a pair of DC superhero team-ups — the big screen’s
