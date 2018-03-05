TVLine Items: The Oscars' Rejected Superhero Snubs Song and More
The Lonely Island produced and pitched a comical song to air during Sunday's Oscars, but the telecast's producers weren't on board.
Amazon shall not pass… on bringing Sir Ian McKellen to its Lord of the Rings series.
McKellen, who portrayed wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, recently hinted
Rob Lowe is about to play the father of literally the most evil girl on the planet.
What’s that, you say? Yet another TV series adaptation of a movie?!
Lighten up, Francis.
George Clooney is set to star in and direct a six-episode adaptation of the Joseph Heller novel Catch-22.
Ellen Page has joined the cast of The Umbrella Academy, Netflix's adaptation of the award-winning comics and graphic novels created by Gerard Way
Has Amazon found the Game of Thrones it's been seeking?
TNT's adaptation of Caleb Carr's award-winning international bestseller The Alienist will land in your TV box on
Bates Motel ingenue Olivia Cooke is set to play Becky Sharp in the latest adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray's Vanity Fair.
Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly has scored a primo seat alongside Hamilton's Daveed Diggs aboard Snowpiercer, TNT's in-the-works series adaptation of the 2013 futuristic thriller.