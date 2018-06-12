Vida Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

Vida will continue to have vida at Starz: The premium cable network has renewed the half-hour drama for Season 2, it announced Tuesday.

The series follows two Mexican-American sisters who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. When circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, they are confronted by the past and the shocking truth about their mother’s identity.

The series’ Season 1 finale aired Sunday.

“Vida has delivered on its promise of attracting a young, new Latinx audience to the Starz platform, as we had hoped it would, and we are pleased to be able to announce a second season of the series,” Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said via statement. “With these new episodes, [creator] Tanya [Saracho] and her team now have the opportunity to take audiences even deeper into the lives and community of the Hernandez sisters, and we look forward to bringing the next chapter of their story to life.”