Outlander Cast to Make First Official New York Comic-Con Appearance

Headed to New York Comic-Con later this year? You might want to pack an extra kilt.

Starz announced Tuesday that the cast of Outlander will make its first-ever appearance at the New York fan convention this October.

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin are confirmed to attend on Saturday, Oct. 6, to promote the upcoming fourth season of the fantasy romance, which will premiere in November. Season 4 — which is currently shooting on location in Scotland — will span 13 episodes and will cover the events of Drums of Autumn, the fourth of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s series.

Starz recently renewed Outlander for two more seasons, ensuring the drama will air through at least Season 6.

Though this is the first time Outlander cast members will attend the convention, the series has had a presence at New York Comic-Con before: Gabaldon and executive producer Ronald D. Moore appeared on a panel in 2013, ahead of the show’s 2014 debut.

New York Comic-Con 2018 will take place Oct. 4-7 at the Javits Center.