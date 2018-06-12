Luke Cage Battles 'Queen' Mariah, Bulletproof Bushmaster in New Trailer

Marvel’s Luke Cage goes toe-to-toe with both the “queen” of Harlem and a “king of pain” in the final trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix series.

Luke Cage‘s sophomore run of 13 episodes (releasing Friday, June 22) finds Alfre Woodard’s Mariah Dillard trying to pick up her political career and make something of the family she hates so much, following her brutal takeover of Harlem’s Paradise. To that end, she will have to choose between the legitimacy she craves or the power and control the nightclub’s acclaim has brought her.

Mustafa Shakir (The Deuce, Quarry) also appears in the trailer as John McIver aka “Bushmaster,” a baddie who is equally if not more powered than Harlem’s friendly neighborhood superhero. As such, he is intent on dethroning Mariah and destroying Luke (Mike Colter) so he can take over Harlem for himself.

Press play above and then weigh in on how Luke Cage might possibly best Bushmaster.

