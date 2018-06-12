Emmys 2018: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

There is a very good chance that Atlanta‘s Donald Glover could win his second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy series . There is also a very good chance that Chris Meloni will not even win a nomination for his career-best work in Syfy’s perhaps-too-under-the-radar Happy!.

In our perfect, utopian, Dream Emmy-themed world, Glover and Meloni would go head-to-head, Clash of the Titans-style. And the remaining four would-be contenders (whose identities can be found via this gallery)? Well, they’d be equally as formidable, making this race too close to damn call.

For the record, 2018 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-25, and unveiled on July 12. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 17, on NBC.

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to view our six picks, then tell us if they warrant a “Woot!,” a “Whaaaat?” or a crisp slap of rebuke!

