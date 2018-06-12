President Trump on Robert De Niro's Tony Awards F-Bomb: He Has 'Low IQ'

You knew it was coming. Two days after Robert De Niro made headlines for declaring “F–k Trump!” at the Tony Awards, the President has finally responded on Twitter.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies,” President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday. “I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk.’ I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”

De Niro — or “Punchy,” as Trump is apparently calling him — was introducing Bruce Springsteen during Sunday’s Tonys telecast when he made his anti-Trump sentiments, which were met with a standing ovation from nearly everyone at Radio City Music Hall.

