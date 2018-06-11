Ratings: Tony Awards Tick Up, Kardashians' Family Feud Dominates

CBS’ broadcast of the 72nd annual Tony Awards on Sunday night drew 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, ticking up from last year’s fast nationals (which went on to settle at 6 mil/0.9). Tony Awards 2018: Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

TVLIne readers gave hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban an average grade of “A-.”

Elsewhere….

ABC | Celebrity Family Feud opened Season 4 with 7.4 million viewers and a 1.7 rating, dominating the night with its best numbers since July 24, 2016 and July 26, 2015, respectively. Leading out of that, $100,000 Pyramid (5.9 mil/1.2) matched last summer’s premiere, while To Tell the Truth (4.2 mil/0.9) improved on its Season 2 average.

FOX | Two episodes of Ghosted did 1.2 mil/0.4 and then 1.1 mil/0.4, down more than 60 percent from its previous average and obviously marking series lows.

