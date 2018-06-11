Succession Renewed for Season 2

The Roy family might want to get comfortable at HBO: The premium cabler announced Monday that it has renewed drama series Succession for a second season.

Succession — which kicked off its 10-episode first season on June 3 — stars Brian Cox (Deadwood) as Logan Roy, an aging patriarch who refuses to relinquish control of his media and entertainment conglomerate. Jeremy Strong (Masters of Sex), Kieran Culkin (Fargo), Alan Ruck (The Exorcist) and Sarah Snook (Spirited) star as Logan’s four children, who are contemplating what the future will hold for them if and when their father begins to step back from the company.

TVLine’s Cable and Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Succession‘s Season 2 pickup. The series — which made our list of new summer shows we’re excited about — currently airs Sundays at 10/9c on HBO.

Earlier this month, the network officially ordered a Game of Thrones prequel pilot, to be set in the same world as the award-winning fantasy drama, but thousands of years before the ongoing fight for the Iron Throne. Sci-fi drama Westworld, which wraps Season 2 on June 24, was also recently renewed for a third go-round.

