Raven's Home Season 2 Trailer Features Plenty of Mother-Son Psychic Bonding

We knew that Raven and Booker would finally become aware of each other’s abilities in Season 2 of Raven’s Home, but matching “I’m with psychic” T-shirts? That’s so… well, Raven.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Season 2 of Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven followup, which returns Monday, June 25 at 9:30am ET. (No, you didn’t misread that. It’s airing in the morning now, so if you’re a late riser, you might want to set your DVR.)

In addition to Raven and Booker’s newfound understanding, Season 2 will also serve up the show’s first musical episode, some of which you can see in the trailer.

“You can expect more fun antics from the Baxter-Carter family, some familiar and new faces and lots of love,” star Raven-Symone tells TVLine.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of Season 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.