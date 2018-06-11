TVLine Items: Fresh Looney Tunes, Jason Katims' Mars Mission and More

What’s all the hubbub, bub? Well, I’ll tell you: Warner Bros. Animation has announced that it will churn out a 1,000-minute “season” of Looney Tunes Cartoons to be distributed in 2019 across multiple platforms (including digital, mobile and broadcast).

Doled out in one- to six-minute installments, the fresh ‘toons will feature Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other marquee characters in “simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories” that are rendered by multiple artists employing “a visual style that will resonate with fans.”

“The Looney Tunes are one of the most beloved group of animated characters in the world,” Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register said in a statement. “Looney Tunes Cartoons places these characters into the hands of some of the best artists in the business and into an animated shorts format that will remind many of the time when they first fell in love with Bugs, Daffy, Porky and the rest of the gang.”

Veteran Looney Tunes voice cast members Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman and Bob Bergen will be involved, while Register (Teen Titans Go!) and Peter Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) will serve as executive producers.

Ready for more newsy nuggets? Well….

* Netflix has ordered to series Away, “an epic love story” and “thrilling tale of survival set against the first human mission to Mars,” to be co-written by Andrew Hinderaker (Pure Genius) and Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights), and KAOS, a darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology from Charlie Covell, writer of The End of The F***ing World.

* Amazon Studios has given a straight-to-series order to Modern Love, a romantic comedy anthology series based on the popular New York Times column, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Speaking of Amazon, here’s a new trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, one of TVLine’s Summer TV Picks:

* The Crossing‘s two-hour series finale on Saturday night averaged 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, down 28 and 50 percent from its final Monday airing to unsurprisingly mark season lows.

* As announced during Fear the Walking Dead‘s midseason finale, the AMC series will resume Season 4 on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 9/8c.

* Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke will on Friday, June 15 feature Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner and Ed Helms of the big-screen comedy Tag (watch trailer below), while the June 22 installment finds Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden performing “Loop,” a spoof of “Shoop” rewritten for their HBO characters.

