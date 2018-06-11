GLOW's Season 2 Trailer Teases Brutal Brawls Both In and Out of the Ring

It isn’t just game on, it’s game neon in the first trailer for Season 2 of GLOW.

The promo Netflix dropped Monday ahead of the 1980s-set dramedy’s June 29 return suggests that the cold war between former friends-turned-fellow Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling hasn’t so much thawed as it has overheated. As Alison Brie warned TVLine’s Michael Ausiello earlier this month, the issues that plagued the pals even before Ruth slept with Debbie’s husband “will reach a fever pitch, if you will.” (Expect tears full of glitter to be shed!)

And, as you’ll see in the action-packed clip for the Dream Emmy-nominated comedy, Brie wasn’t exaggerating in the slightest when she told our Editor-in-Chief that in Season 2, “the moves are bigger and better” in the ring.

So press PLAY, why don’t you, and check out the spandex-clad spectacle, then hit the comments. Have you reserved premiere weekend to binge Season 2 with your leg warmers on?