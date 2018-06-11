Emmys 2018: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

With Veep‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus out of the running this year, the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series will go to someone other than Julia Louis-Dreyfus for the first time since 2011.

But even if JL-D had been eligible, she likely would’ve faced her stiffest competition in years in Rachel Brosnahan. The titular star of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — coming off a Golden Globe win in January — is far and away the category’s frontrunner.

Of course, Brosnahan first has to snag an actual nomination. And make no mistake: TVLine’s Dream Emmy judges unanimously agreed that she deserves one. But we were also united in our decision to include Insecure‘s Issa Rae. Not to mention Schitt’s Creek‘s Catherine O’Hara. And… we’ll stop there. We can’t very well spoil our entire fantasy short list in the introduction!

For the record, 2018 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-25, and unveiled on July 12. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 17, on NBC.

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to view our six picks, then tell us if they warrant a “Woot!,” a “Whaaaat?” or a crisp slap of rebuke!

