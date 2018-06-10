Tonys 2018: Grade Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban's Opening Number

Sara Bareilles still isn’t going to write you a love song, but she — along with Josh Groban — is cool with hosting the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

The Jesus Christ Superstar Live star/Waitress composer and the Great Comet of 1812 headliner opened sitting at back-to-back pianos, crooning a tune addressed to everyone who’s ever lost one of the coveted statuettes, because “neither one of us has ever won anything.”(It is insane that Into the Woods didn’t get Best Musical back in the day, right?)

The funny song even had an uplifting secondary message! In this scary world, the hosts sang, where so much is unsure, “If you make art at all, you’re part of the cure.” Aww.

Both Bareilles and Groban have had brushes with the annual awards show in the past: He was nominated in 2017 for best actor in a musical for playing Pierre in Great Comet, while she garnered a 2016 nod for writing Waitress‘ music and lyrics.

Grade the opening number and Bareilles and Groban as host via the polls below, then hit the comments with your expanded thoughts!