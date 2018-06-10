Can Marlon Be His Ex-Wife's Wingman? Watch a Season 2 Premiere Sneak Peek

Ashley needs a wingman — and ex-husband Marlon knows just the man for the job. (Spoiler alert: It’s him.)

In the second episode of Marlon‘s Season 2 premiere doubleheader (airing Thursday at 9/8c on NBC), the titular comedian offers to help the mother of his children land a new gentleman friend. So just how does he plan on doing that? “I’mma peep your game, make some tweaks, and I’mma land you a freak,” he says. But before he does that, he’ll have to do something about her wardrobe. “My first order of business is getting you out of that damn pantsuit. Girl, what you trying to do? Land a man, or win the popular vote?”

Marlon was a surprise summertime hit for the Peacock network, debuting last August to 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating. Those numbers made it the second most-watched summer comedy premiere in four years.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to Marlon‘s return.