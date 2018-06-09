Ratings: NBA Finals Dip With Friday Night's Deciding Game 4

ABC’s coverage of the fourth and ultimately deciding game of the NBA Finals on Friday night drew 12.9 million total viewers and a 4.4 demo rating, down 9 and 15 percent from the fast nationals for Game 3.

Game 4 was also down sharply from both the prelim numbers for a year ago (14.9 mil/5.5) as well as last year’s deciding Game 5 (19.9 mil/.7.5).

Opposite the hoops….

CBS | Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition (4.4 mil/0.6) ticked down. A Blue Bloods rerun drew Friday’s largest non-sports audience (4.8 million).

NBC | Dateline scored Friday’s best non-sports rating (0.7).

FOX | Phemons (590K/0.2) was steady.

THE CW | My Last Days (630K/0.1) was steady. Life Sentence (390K/0.1) dipped in audience while holding onto that 0.1.

Want scoop on any scripted summer or fall shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.