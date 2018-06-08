Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61

Chef Anthony Bourdain, best known to TV audiences for his CNN series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, has died at the age of 61. The cause of death was suicide.

CNN first announced Bourdain’s death in a statement released Friday morning, which reads, “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was in France on Friday shooting an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown, which is currently in its 11th season. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room by his friend, French chef Eric Ripert.

Prior to the Peabody Award-winning Parts Unknown, Bourdain hosted the Food Network’s A Cook’s Tour and the Travel Channel’s No Reservations, for which he earned two Emmy awards.