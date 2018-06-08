Anthony Bourdain Remembered by Chefs, Celebrity Fans and CNN — 'He Brought the World Into Our Homes'

Anthony Bourdain, who died on Friday at the age of 61, is being remembered by fellow chefs and celebrity admirers.

CNN mourns the loss of Anthony Bourdain. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/bpFEOuN8Un — Parts Unknown (@PartsUnknownCNN) June 8, 2018

The two-time Emmy winner, who was in France filming an episode of his long-running CNN docuseries Parts Unknown, was found unresponsive in his hotel room by friend and chef Eric Ripert. Bourdain died of an apparent suicide.

Below are just a few of the many tributes pouring in for the beloved TV personality:

Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen:

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

Nigella Lawson, Nigella Bites:

Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) June 8, 2018

Andrew Zimmern, Bizarre Foods:

A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind.

Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 8, 2018

Carla Hall, The Chew:

I am gutted and saddened upon hearing the news of @Bourdain, a beloved presence in the culinary community. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/GIAijn3jIL — Carla Hall (@carlahall) June 8, 2018

Adam Richman, Secret Eats:

Damn it, Tony. Why? I’ll always love you, pal. Always be grateful. Never gonna stop wondering why, though. My heart is with you, wherever you are. Sending strength to your daughter. Thank you, thank you – a thousand thousand thank you’s for everything.@Bourdain — Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) June 8, 2018

Alton Brown, Iron Chef America:

I…don’t…believe it. I don’t and I won’t. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) June 8, 2018

Jamie Oliver, Jamie at Home:

I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef 👨‍🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018

Josh Denny, Ginormous Food:

In 2 years of making #GinormousFood for @FoodNetwork, we spent everyday trying to be a fraction as cool and innovative as Anthony Bourdain. Such a real, honest, flawed dude. He will be missed. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) June 8, 2018

Christiane Amanpour, CNN:

Anthony was a major MeToo supporter. He strongly defended our rights; he spoke up publicly for us. He was that vital male partner. I am humbled and forever grateful that one of his last major projects was believing in and becoming EP of my recent CNN series on the lives of women. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018

Erin Burnett, CNN:

He brought such joy and escape to so many. This is too hard to understand. May he have peace now. https://t.co/lDz58GseI5 — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) June 8, 2018

John Berman, CNN:

Here is the thing….just one of the things that makes this so hard and confusing. Everyone wanted to be Anthony Bourdain. I did. We all did. — John Berman (@JohnBerman) June 8, 2018

Ashleigh Banfield, HLN:

I’m devastated by the death of #anthonybourdain An everyman who did things his way. RIP #NationalSuicidePreventionHotline tel:1-800-273-8255 pic.twitter.com/y7llObiuWx — Ashleigh Banfield (@TVAshleigh) June 8, 2018

Rose McGowan:

Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again. pic.twitter.com/XBod1vDZ8k — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

Bryan Cranston:

According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 8, 2018

Neil deGrasse Tyson:

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

Mia Farrow:

Maybe we all wanted to hang out with him. He was that cool, fun, frank, insightful. He introduced us to distant lands and to people with different traditions. And without ever preaching, he reminded us that we humans are far more alike than different. Thank you Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/QMznx4JMhS — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 8, 2018

Busy Philipps:

Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018

Mandy Moore:

This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK. https://t.co/mkht3wTY5m — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 8, 2018

Ryan Seacrest:

We have lost one of the greatest storytellers in the world Anthony Bourdain. He took us around the world sharing food culture and mostly the connection between people. He will be missed. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 8, 2018

Josh Gad:

I cannot comprehend the news that #anthonybourdain is dead from an apparent suicide. I am truly stunned and lost. An incredible genius gone far too soon. This one really hurts. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 8, 2018

Chrissy Teigen:

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

Bethenny Frankel:

Oh my God @Bourdain has taken his life. People are in unmanageable pain. This is my wake up call today. We have to help those who cannot help themselves. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 8, 2018

Ben McKenzie:

So sad to hear about Anthony Bourdain’s passing. I always imagined he had the best life – food, travel and adventures galore. A reminder that depression has no relation to outward success. 1-800-273-8255 for help, 24/7 — Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) June 8, 2018

Lucy Hale:

Anthony Bourdain lived in a way that most of us should. A seeker of the unknown & a man who exposed magnificent parts of the world to us through our TVs. I don’t even know what to say, this makes me so damn sad. I truly loved him & what he stood for. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 8, 2018

Piper Perabo:

Thank you Anthony Bourdain for taking us on your adventures.

You showed us amazing things and how much can be learned by listening while sharing a meal. If you are feeling depressed please call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 24/7. You can call at 1-800-273-8255 pic.twitter.com/CmI24LkEcN — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) June 8, 2018

Spencer Grammer:

You will be missed. I was a fan, like the many who will miss you. Thank you for the adventures you shared with us. #ripanthonybourdain If you re experiencing suicidal thoughts please do not make the same choice. Reach out to friends and family, or call 18002738255 @afspnational https://t.co/kKxu7cF58f — spencer grammer (@spencergrammer) June 8, 2018

Ashley Nicole Black:

I was at one of those dumb parties where everyone you talk to is scanning the room for someone more famous to talk to. Awful. I stepped outside to find a lil corner to hide in and Anthony Bourdain was already in the corner. I said “I came here to hide” he said… — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 8, 2018

“Ok, I won’t talk to you” and we sat quietly together for a few minutes. Then someone came over to gush at him and he politely left. That’s the only time I ever met him, but there’s nothing I appreciate more than someone you can sit quietly with. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 8, 2018

Also, one of the episodes of this food show turns into him interviewing a bunch of people about child abuse, and who else has ever done that? — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 8, 2018

Scott Kelly:

Just saw the sad news that Anthony Bourdain has died. I watched his show when I was in space. It made me feel more connected to the planet, its people and cultures and made my time there more palatable. He inspired me to see the world up close. #RIPAnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/Cb6IfmzylN — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) June 8, 2018

