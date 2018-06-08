Anthony Bourdain Remembered by Chefs, Celebrity Fans and CNN — 'He Brought the World Into Our Homes'

Anthony Bourdain with Nigella Lawson (Shutterstock)

Anthony Bourdain, who died on Friday at the age of 61, is being remembered by fellow chefs and celebrity admirers.

The two-time Emmy winner, who was in France filming an episode of his long-running CNN docuseries Parts Unknown, was found unresponsive in his hotel room by friend and chef Eric Ripert. Bourdain died of an apparent suicide.

Below are just a few of the many tributes pouring in for the beloved TV personality:

Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen:

Nigella Lawson, Nigella Bites:

Andrew Zimmern, Bizarre Foods:

Carla Hall, The Chew:

Adam Richman, Secret Eats:

Alton Brown, Iron Chef America:

Jamie Oliver, Jamie at Home:

Josh Denny, Ginormous Food:

Christiane Amanpour, CNN:

Erin Burnett, CNN:

John Berman, CNN:

Ashleigh Banfield, HLN:

Rose McGowan:

Bryan Cranston:

Neil deGrasse Tyson:

Mia Farrow:

Busy Philipps:

Mandy Moore:

Ryan Seacrest:

Josh Gad:

Chrissy Teigen:

Bethenny Frankel:

Ben McKenzie:

Lucy Hale:

Piper Perabo:

Spencer Grammer:

Ashley Nicole Black:

Scott Kelly:

Pete Souza:

