Drag Race Sneak Peek: Can Miz Cracker and Kameron Conquer Their Demons?

Everybody’s got a dark side, and on tonight’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c), the remaining five queens are letting theirs shine.

Ru tasks the Season 10 survivors with channeling their inner saboteurs, prompting lots of awkward exchanges in the workroom as the queens help each other figure out their strengths and weaknesses. (Spoiler alert: the weaknesses come to mind a lot faster.)

The contestants open up about a few of their flaws in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, during which Miz Cracker suggests that she and Kameron Michaels are having less success slaying their inner demons than some of the other queens.

“Right now, it’s RuPaul’s Conquer Your Inner Saboteur Race,” Cracker says. “Kameron and I are neck and neck, trying to defeat ourselves so that we can get to the challenge.”

Hit PLAY on the video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Which queen(s) are you rooting for?