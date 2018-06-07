Scandal's Tony Goldwyn to Co-Star in Netflix Supernatural Drama Chambers

Life after Scandal will begin at Netflix for Tony Goldwyn: The actor has nabbed a leading role in Chambers, the streaming giant’s forthcoming supernatural drama.

RELATEDDolly Parton to Star in Netflix Anthology Series Inspired By Her Music

Chambers — which snagged a 10-episode, straight-to-series order from Netflix in January — centers on a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. But the closer she gets to learning the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she takes on the characteristics of the deceased… some of which are troublingly sinister.

Goldwyn will co-star as Ben Lefevre, the father of the heart donor, Becky. He possesses a warm charm and practical business acumen that conceal “a mystical bent that knows no bounds.” After the death of his daughter, Ben becomes even more devoted to the cause of The Annex Foundation, a New Age spiritual center.

As previously reported, Oscar nominee Uma Thurman will also appear in the series, playing the heart donor’s mother and wife to Goldwyn’s character.

Goldwyn is best known for his turn as Fitzgerald Grant on Scandal, which ended its seven-season run in April. His other TV credits include Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Without a Trace.