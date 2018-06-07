Ratings: NBA Finals Game 3 Knocks Down All Wednesday Competition

ABC’s coverage of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night delivered 14.2 million total viewers and a 5.2 demo rating (per fast nationals), on par with Game 2‘s preliminary numbers while down from the (exact) same match-up a year ago (16 mil/5.9).

Opposite the ol’ “hoops,” NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (5.1 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth (but might round up in the finals to “steady”), while Reverie (2.2 mil/0.5) in Week 2 slipped 24 and 16 percent from its premiere.

Over on Fox, MasterChef averaged 3.2 mil and a 0.9, down 13 percent and two tenths from its season opener.

Elsewhere, The CW’s The Originals (750K/0.2) dipped to new series lows, as did CBS’ terminal Code Black (5.6 mil/0.6).

