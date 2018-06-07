HTGAWM Promotes Rome Flynn to Series Regular Ahead of Season 5

A mysterious new character introduced in the final episode of How to Get Away With Murder‘s fourth season is about to get fleshed out big time.

Rome Flynn (aka Gabriel Maddox) will be a full-fledged series regular when the Shondaland drama returns for Season 5 this fall, our sister site Deadline reports.

As you may recall — or not, it’s been a while! — overhearing the name “Gabriel Maddox” during a visit to Middleton piqued Frank’s interest, prompting him to call someone and say, “The good times didn’t last too long. Her kid is here.” But who’s “her,” you ask? In true, HTGAWM fashion, the mother’s identity remains a big fat question mark.

In addition to making guest appearances on shows like NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver, Flynn held down the role of Zende Forrester Dominguez on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2015 to 2017.

Your thoughts on Gabriel’s mystery mom? Drop ’em in a comment below.