TVLine Items: Temptation Island Revival, Chesapeake Return and More

Trouble is once again brewing on Temptation Island: The controversial reality series — which aired on Fox from 2001-2003 — is eyeing a TV comeback, with USA Network in advanced negotiations to air the revival, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the original Fox version, couples agreed to live with singles of the opposite sex in order to test their relationships. The four male contestants shacked up with a dozen female models, while their female counterparts were placed in a separate section of the island along with 12 attractive men.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chesapeake Shores will return for Season 3 on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel.

* Avan Jogia (Ghost Wars, Tut) will lead the Starz comedy Now Apocalypse, about a group of friends who are pursing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles, Deadline reports. The series is written by Gregg Araki (Kaboom, Mysterious Skin) and executive-produced by Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh (The Girlfriend Experience).

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?