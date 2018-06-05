The Fosters Sneak Peek: Callie Confronts Eliza About the Prenup

On tonight’s Night 2 of The Fosters‘ series finale event (Freeform, 8/7c), Callie has some strong feelings about the prenup Eliza’s dad sprung on Brandon just days ahead of the wedding, and she’s voicing them to the bride in TVLine’s exclusive video.

After Brandon asks his lawyer sis to look over the document, his fiancée assures Callie that the prenup wasn’t her idea. “It’s really not a big deal, at all,” Eliza argues in the scene, which you can watch above. Callie, however, sees the situation differently: “I wonder if you’ve thought about how it makes Brandon feel. Your parents obviously don’t trust him, and you’re not really doing anything about it.”

Then Callie tries to defuse the tension, adding, “I’m just trying to protect my brother.” But are her concerns just sisterly? Eliza doesn’t look convinced, especially after overhearing Callie and Mariana’s exchange about how Brandon was Callie’s first love.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek from Night 2 of the three-part series finale event, then hit the comments with your thoughts!