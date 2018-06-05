Ratings: SYTYCD Premiere Down, Bachelorette and The Crossing Rise

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance opened Season 15 on Monday night with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, down 11 and 22 percent from last year’s opener.

Leading Monday at the moment is ABC’s The Bachelorette, which with 5.8 million viewers and a 1.6 rating built on its season premiere. Leading out of that, The Crossing‘s final Monday airing (3 mil/0.6) is currenly up 20 percent and two tenths. (Two-hour series finale airs Saturday!)

NBC’s Stanley Cup Final coverage (4.7 mil/1.5) is currently placing second for the night, while down 15 and 21 percent from last year’s Game 4.

Over on The CW, Supergirl (1.85 mil/0.5) ticked up, while Whose Line is It Anyway? (1.1 mil/0.3) matched its Season 13 average…. CBS’ Elementary (4.4 mil/0.6) rebounded 13 percent and two tenths from last week’s lows.

