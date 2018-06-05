Shawn Mendes, James Corden Take Carpool Karaoke to the Hockey Rink

If you ever find yourself in a car with James Corden, fair warning: You’re going to be pushed way out of your comfort zone.

Just ask Shawn Mendes, who joined the Late Late Show host on Monday night for his latest Carpool Karaoke segment.

In the 11-minute video above, the pop singer and Corden collaborate (with lovely harmonies!) on some of Mendes’ biggest songs, including “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Mercy” and “In My Blood,” the first single from his recently released eponymous album.

But Corden also persuades Mendes to get a little goofy in the passenger seat: Not only does Mendes dress up in head-to-toe Harry Potter garb, but he also yells insults at oncoming cars and embraces his Canadian upbringing with a quick round of hockey against Corden.

Press PLAY above to see Mendes’ full Carpool Karaoke ride, then hit the comments with your thoughts!