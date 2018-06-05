Killing Eve: Hulu to Stream Season 1, Beginning in Late 2018

Did you miss out on BBC America’s buzzy crime thriller Killing Eve? Not to worry: You’ll be able to catch up soon on Hulu.

The streaming service has secured the exclusive SVOD rights to Killing Eve, sources confirm to TVLine, with all eight Season 1 episodes hitting Hulu later this year. (Hulu has the rights via an earlier agreement with AMC Networks.)

Eve stars Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) as intelligence officer Eve Polastri, who’s on the trail of a glamorous female assassin named Villanelle (The White Princess‘ Jodie Comer). Debuting in April, Killing Eve quickly became a word-of-mouth sensation, with its ratings in key demos climbing each week leading up to last week’s finale. Plus, Oh and Comer are so good in it, they both earned a spot on TVLine’s list of Dream Emmy nominees for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

But if you’ve already watched Season 1 and are hungry for more, we have more good news for you: Killing Eve has already been renewed for Season 2 at BBC America.